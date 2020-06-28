March 8, 1989 - May 28, 2020 Carla Marie Waters age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Kaiser Hospital in Anaheim, Ca. She was surrounded by her immediate family when she peacefully passed. Carla had many talents including singing, songwriting, playing keyboard, and painting. She especially loved drawing pictures of people, fashion, and angels. She enjoyed the many years she spent in Girl Scouts and earned her Silver Award. She was a graduate of Chatsworth High School in 2007. The light of Carla's life was her daughter Aurora Sky Waters who was born December 17, 2016. She loved taking her to Disneyland, Aquarium of the Pacific, and Fullerton Arboretum. Carla was always interested in gardening and set up a garden at her home where she spent time with Sky. Carla was a daughter, mother, sister, cousin, niece, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Carla is survived by her mother Cathy, father Dennis, daughter Sky, and brothers Tim and Trevor. There will not be a service at this time due to COVID 19.





