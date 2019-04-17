April 29,1932 - April 10, 2019 Carol Waser Bretscher passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 in Thousand Oaks. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut 1932 and moved to California as a young adult. She graduated from Pasadena City College in 1950 and the Knapp College of Nursing, Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara in 1954. As a Registered Nurse she worked at Hoag Memorial Hospital, UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica Hospital, the American Red Cross Blood Bank, and West Hills Hospital. Carol was married to Gordon E. Bretscher for 44 years until his death in 2003. They lived in Woodland Hills for most of their married life and had two children. She was an avid tennis player for over 40 years including participating in many local USTA tournaments with her tennis friends. Carol enjoyed watching sports, reading, and spending time at the beach. In 2012, Carol left her home in Woodland Hills and moved to University Village in Thousand Oaks. She leaves behind her daughters Barbara (Steve), Lynn (Tim), grandchildren Josh, Carrie, and Elias, and sister, Susan. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at Canoga Park Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) or Angels Way Maternity Home (www.angelswayhome.org). Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary