Carol Celeste Russell (Nee DAVISON) Carol Celeste Russell passed away in her home on June 22, 2020 with her husband by her side after enduring 8 years of debilitating neurological disorder Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was born November 9, 1942 in Santa Barbara, California to Wilford "Wid" Harold Davison and June Celeste Mankins Davison (both preceded her in death.) Carol's family moved to No. Hollywood in 1948 for her father's job, with Safeway Grocery, where she attended Camellia Ave. Elementary, Sun Valley Jr. High and No. Hollywood High schools. Carol invited Charles A. "Chandy" Russell to her 16th birthday party, beginning a long and enjoyable relationship. They married on August 3, 1962, had two sons, Duane (1964) and Brian (1966) and resided in Burbank, Panorama City, Valencia and Camarillo during their 58 years of marriage. In addition to being an accomplished mother, homemaker and Cub Scout Den Mother Carol worked as an Administrative Assistant (with a talent for fast typing) for Curtiss-Wright, Skytronics, Telecomputing Services, Hillcrest Mortgage, Trans Mortgage, Gulf Coast Investment, ARCS Mortgage, First Interstate Residential Mortgage, Great Western Bank and Washington Mutual Bank, retiring in 2004. She had a calm and pleasant personality and was well liked by bosses and co-workers. Carol enjoyed being Grandma to Alexandra and Nana to Brandon and Katelyn and also enjoyed planning and taking trips to Alaska, Arizona, California coastal cities, Disneyland, Disney World, Western Canada and the Rockies, Fall colors on East coast, Hawaii, Washington D.C. and Wyoming. She also was glad she was able to arrange a trip for the entire family to North Dakota in order to take her father back to his childhood farming town and to visit with friends and relatives. Carol was a cat lover and her hobbies were cooking, her accordion, tap dancing, gardening (a real green thumb), knitting and sewing. Making breakfast from the Webster & Russell families' special recipe was an annual Christmas treat she enjoyed doing for the entire family. Carol is survived by her husband, their children, Brian and Duane, grandchildren, Alexandra, Brandon and Katelyn, her brother, Dale and his wife Jennifer and their son Henry as well as several cousins. Due to COVID19 restrictions private, family only graveside services were held at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth, CA. Her family suggests contributions in her memory may be made online to support research for treatment for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy to psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give
.