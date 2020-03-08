Home

Carol Louise Wenn-Bickel 73, passed away at home Sunday February 16, 2020. She was born July 22, 1946 in Tacoma, WA and was a long-time resident of North Hollywood, CA. A single mother of three, she spent her life raising her children and grandchildren. She was the strength of the family and was one of the kindest people you would ever know. She opened her heart and home to help others and will be missed greatly by family and friends. Carol will be remembered at a celebration of life at 4418 Woodley Avenue, Encino CA 91316 Saturday 12:00-3:00PM March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local SPCA as she loved all of her pets as she did her family.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
