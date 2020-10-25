1/1
Dec. 30, 1926 - Oct. 14, 2020 Carol was born in Passaic, New Jersey, and passed away in Simi Valley. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and brother Charles Hotaling. Carol is survived by her children: Bob Moran, Pam (Bruce) Conger, Tom (Jan) Moran, Eileen (John) Vrbanac, Nancy Swanson, Joan (Pete) Martinez, Jim (Natalie) Moran, Peggy (Mike) Milkovich, Susan (Brad) Brown, and Barbara Moran She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services were held in private.


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
