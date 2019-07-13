July 23, 1938 - July 9, 2019 Obituary Carol Jean Tasker July 12, 2019 On July 9, 2019, Carol Jean Tasker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister found peace after many months battling cancer. Carol was 80 years old with family by her side when she passed. Carol was born on July 23, 1938 in Alliance, Ohio to Charles and Ella Marie Schreckengost. She married her soulmate Jerry Lou Tasker at the Bolton Methodist Church on July 30, 1956, shortly after graduating from Alliance High School. In 1962, Renee Tasker was born to the couple in Alliance. In 1964 they moved to Van Nuys, California where Craig Tasker was born in 1966. In California Carol began what would became a lifetime career in real estate. In 1999 The Daily News Readers Choice awarded her the best real estate agent for honest and integrity. Carol also greatly enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, playing the piano, and organ. Her sewing and knitting was admired and appreciated by many. Carol had an contagious smile and a great sense of humor. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Jerry of 51 years, her parents of Alliance, her siblings, Eugene Schreckengost of Ridgecrest CA, and Jerry Schreckengost of Granada Hills, CA. She is survived by her daughter Renee Tasker-Andreassen of Lake Balboa, her son Craig Tasker and daughter-in-law Rachel Tasker of Granada Hills, her grandson Benjamin Andreassen, granddaughter Christina Andreassen of Lake Balboa, Michael Martindale of Granada Hills, and her brother Edwin Schreckengost of Granada Hills. Burial will be July 15, 2019 at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth, CA Oakwood Memorial Park 22601 Lassen St Chatsworth, CA 91311 Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 13, 2019