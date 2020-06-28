Dear Victor and Family,



It has been many years since you had a boy on the Indian Placement Program, and we had his sister, Marthann. Our families got together now and then when we lived in Granada Hills, CA.



We were sad to read about Carole's passing. We remember her (and you) as wonderful people and great, loving parents.



We send our love to you and your family. May you find joy knowing she lived a full and happy life and that you will be with her again. May this knowledge comfort you.



Adele and Jack Livingston

The Woodlands, TX





