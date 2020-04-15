|
|
Catherine Marie (Hughes) Mason-Troller 1917 - 2020 Catherine Marie (Hughes) Mason-Troller passed away at age 102 on Apr. 1, 2020 at her home in Van Nuys, California, surrounded by her loving family. Catherine was born in Pomona, California, on May 25, 1917, the only daughter of Orval and Catherine (Fitzpatrick) Hughes. She had two brothers, Ralph and John. She graduated from San Fernando High School in 1935. Catherine married Robert Mason in 1938 and they had three children, John, Thomas, and Kathleen. Robert passed away in 1949. Later, Catherine married George Troller and they had one son, William. Catherine and George divorced in 1953. She worked for Pacific Bell ATT for 27 years. Catherine became a passionate, life-long Dodger fan when the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles and she followed the team closely. She was very smart and a voracious reader. She was the Siri of the 60's and if anyone, family or co-workers, needed an answer about anything, the word was "ask Katie"! She was always well-dressed, gracious, generous and funny. She did beautiful embroidery, quilting, and made costumes, by hand - no machine, for her daughter and grand-daughter. Catherine is survived by her brother, Major John A. Hughes, USMC, Ret., her daughter, Kathleen Mason, and her three sons, John Mason, Thomas Mason and William Troller. Catherine had 7 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. Her grandkids adored her and she, them. She loved to reminisce about seeing Charles Lindbergh in person after his famous solo flight across the Atlantic. She enjoyed In-and-Out burgers with a cold Dos Equis right up to her final days. Her crackling good humor will be missed. "Here's to those who wish us well.."
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020