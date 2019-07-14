|
|
June 26, 1943 - June 4, 2019 Born in Pasadena. Attended Wilson elementary, Marshal Middle and Pasadena High School graduating in 1960. Studied at UC Santa Barbara and Utah State University. At age 24 enlisted in the Army. Served in Vietnam 1967 -1969; 5th special forces airborne, 1st special forces medic Sargent, earned several medals and Army commutations. then began a life long career with the U.S. Forest Service where he held many positions ranging from fire fighter, Angeles Crest Hotshot Crew to Head of Law enforcement, Cleveland National forest when he retired in 2005. He was a proud American who loved his country. He passed away Due to congestive hart failure complicated by copd. Chuck leaves behind a loving wife Connie, five wonderful children, seven grand children and one great grand child. We will miss him! service will be held; Sunday July 14, 2019 at 12:00 P.M., Lake Elsinore American legion, 18871 Grand Ave Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 refreshments served after service
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 14, 2019