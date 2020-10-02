June 24, 1930 - September 27, 2020 We celebrate Charles "Terry" Dooley who led a full life of service to family, career, and community. Born in Hammond, IN, Terry spent much of his childhood in South Bend, IN, where he became a life long Fighting Irish fan. He was the oldest of five siblings. Terry received a BA in Liberal Arts from St. John's University in Minnesota in 1951, also the year he married the love of his life, Kathleen Hughes Dooley. They moved to Champaign, Illinois, where they started a family while Terry completed his BS in Civil Engineering in 1954. Accepting a job with Bethlehem Steel, the family moved to the west coast where Terry spent the next 26 years in Bethlehem's construction divisions. He was involved in the erection of bridges in California, and the Pacific northwest, with high voltage transmission towers across Arizona, and helped pioneer seismic construction technologies with the building of the earliest ductile moment-resisting space frames in reinforced concrete in Los Angeles. He received his ME degree from UCLA in 1969, in the Executive Engineering Program. Kathy and their six children fondly remember peering into construction holes, admiring bridges, and road trips to the national parks. Starting in 1981, Terry spent 21 years with Morley Builders of Santa Monica. Highlight projects included the Powell Library seismic upgrade and architectural restoration project at UCLA, the seismic base isolation of Rockwell (now Boeing) Building 80 in Seal Beach, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. Each had a significant seismic performance component. When the cathedral was dedicated in 2002, Terry retired from Morley Builders and founded the ACE Mentor Program in Southern California, where his leadership and passion for helping students led to the creation of 27 inner-city high school teams each paired with a half-dozen mentors from the southland's top firms in architecture, construction and engineering. In addition to the vibrant field trips and construction challenges, thousands of students have received college scholarships. Terry was a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the co-winner of its 1991 Awards for Innovation in Civil Engineering for Rockwell Building 80. He was an Honorary Member of the American Concrete Institute and received its Corbetta Award for "contributions to the advancement of construction techniques in seismic repair and retrofit." He was also an Honorary Member of the Structural Engineers Association of Southern California. Terry participated in many industry organizations and served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and chaired its Construction Industries Committee. Kathy and Terry have been active members of St. Cyril's Catholic Parish in Encino since 1960 where Terry sang in the choir for many years. They have also been Oblates of St. Andrew's Benedictine Abbey in Valyermo. His passion for choral music led to strong support of the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Terry and Kathy have been role models for social justice for their children, grandchildren, great grands and the community through their active support of MEND (Meet Each Need with Dignity), and their active leadership of the Fair Housing Council of the San Fernando Valley since the 1960s. A highlight of Terry's work for civil rights was his participation in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1965 Selma march. His dedication and care for family, upstanding character, work ethic, and enthusiasm for live music performances and ice cream will be missed. Terry leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Kathy, six children Beth Virani, Brendan Dooley (Linda), Jeanne Reinelt (Doug), Nina Dooley (Craig South), Paul Dooley (Caroline), Martha Dooley, twelve grandchildren Lisa, Neil, Tina (Rob), Cindy, Ryan (Bita), Matt (Naomi), Katie (Chris), Heather (David), Eric, Erin, Michael, Kathleen, and eleven great grandchildren Damon, Lily, Noah, Sage, Grace, Colin, Alyssa, Aiden, Olivia, Emma, and Dean. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ACE Mentor, MEND or St. Andrew's Abbey.





