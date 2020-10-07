April 22, 1956 - Oct. 2, 2020 Cyndee Buron Wohl passed away peacefully, in the early morning of Friday, October 2, 2020. Cyndee is survived by her loving mom and dad, Margaret and Joe Buron; her children, Steven, Sarah and Jeffrey Wohl; her granddaughter, Lilly Rose Wohl; her brothers, Jay Buron and Chris Buron, and her faithful and loving friend, Stella. Also mourning her loss, are many nieces, nephews, friends and sisters-in-law. Cyndee was born in Euclid, Ohio and grew up in the San Fernando Valley. Cyndee was a resilient person, who came full-circle in overcoming life's obstacles, to care for her granddaughter, Lilly. She was an avid book-reader who enjoyed discussing the issues of the day. Her wry wit brought laughter to all. Cyndee stood alone in her care for, and love of, animals. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, however, we take comfort in the knowledge that Cyndee was a spiritual person, who departed this world under her own terms. She did not quit, she did not fail, she left us with an abundance of love, that only a gentle soul like Cyndee could produce. We love and thank you, Cyndee...Your Family.





