1/1
Cynthia Margaret Buron Wohl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 22, 1956 - Oct. 2, 2020 Cyndee Buron Wohl passed away peacefully, in the early morning of Friday, October 2, 2020. Cyndee is survived by her loving mom and dad, Margaret and Joe Buron; her children, Steven, Sarah and Jeffrey Wohl; her granddaughter, Lilly Rose Wohl; her brothers, Jay Buron and Chris Buron, and her faithful and loving friend, Stella. Also mourning her loss, are many nieces, nephews, friends and sisters-in-law. Cyndee was born in Euclid, Ohio and grew up in the San Fernando Valley. Cyndee was a resilient person, who came full-circle in overcoming life's obstacles, to care for her granddaughter, Lilly. She was an avid book-reader who enjoyed discussing the issues of the day. Her wry wit brought laughter to all. Cyndee stood alone in her care for, and love of, animals. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, however, we take comfort in the knowledge that Cyndee was a spiritual person, who departed this world under her own terms. She did not quit, she did not fail, she left us with an abundance of love, that only a gentle soul like Cyndee could produce. We love and thank you, Cyndee...Your Family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Los Angeles Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved