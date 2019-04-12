May 14, 1962 - March 29, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Joseph Bonenfant, 56, of Sherman Oaks, California announce his unexpected passing on March 29th, 2019. Dan was born to parents Marie and Robert Bonenfant on May 14, 1962 in Santa Monica, California. He graduated from Crespi High School and received a degree in Business from California State University Northridge. He worked as an Assistant Vice President at RT Specialty. Dan was well known for his love of sports, especially baseball and golf. He loved nothing more than a nice relaxing weekend while sitting back and watching the Masters or soaking up the sun at the beach. He never missed an opportunity to celebrate with his family, holidays or otherwise. His wonderful witty sense of humor and laid back personality will most assuredly be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bonenfant and is survived by his mother, Marie, his daughters Alexandria Ozar and Natalie Bonenfant, son-in-law Collin Ozar, his siblings Mark, Dave, Tony, Lisa, Nicky, Damien and their families including many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. A Mass will be celebrated, in memory of Dan, on Saturday, April 13th at 9:00AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5011 White Oak Ave, Encino, CA 91316. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary