06/25/1962 - 4/22/2020 Daniel Roy Reaves, 57, died unexpectedly at home on April 22, after battling chronic health issues. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Mary Reaves; sister, Julie Reaves; brother, Thomas Reaves; brother, Gary Reaves, sister-in-law Heather Reaves, nephews Zachary and Dylan Reaves; niece Brittany Montroy, nephew-in-law Christian Montroy, grandnephews Braydon and Logan Montroy, and grandniece Ashlynn Montroy; as well as various other family and friends that filled his life. Funeral services are private. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetary.





