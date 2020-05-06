Daniel Roy Reaves
06/25/1962 - 4/22/2020 Daniel Roy Reaves, 57, died unexpectedly at home on April 22, after battling chronic health issues. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Mary Reaves; sister, Julie Reaves; brother, Thomas Reaves; brother, Gary Reaves, sister-in-law Heather Reaves, nephews Zachary and Dylan Reaves; niece Brittany Montroy, nephew-in-law Christian Montroy, grandnephews Braydon and Logan Montroy, and grandniece Ashlynn Montroy; as well as various other family and friends that filled his life. Funeral services are private. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetary.


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
