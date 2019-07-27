|
July 18, 1932 - July 21, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Darrell George Stage announces his passing after a brief illness at the age of 87. George is lovingly survived by his spouse, Eilene Stage; his three children, Laura Cass, Cindy DeWitt, and Jerry Golden; the mother of his children, Jeannette Haller; as well as his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a Navy veteran, commercial fisherman, family business owner of Darrell Stage Associates, avid outdoorsman, and world traveler. He loved his family dearly, and he stayed active with his wife and friends in the Conejo Ski and Sports Club right up to the end of his life. A celebration of life will be held at his family home on August 17, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cancer .
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 27, 2019