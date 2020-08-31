1/
Dave Baldschun
5-22-1947 - 8-18-2020 David Clyde Baldschun passed away in his sleep August 18, 2020. He was born May 22, 1947 to Clyde and Mary Baldschun. Dave practiced Nichiren Shoshu Buddhism over 50 years and became a well-regarded spokesman for the religion. Dave was a natural leader and mentor, kind-hearted and had an engaging sense of humor as well as a very quick wit. He is survived by his wife Martha, brother Randy Baldschun, niece Lisa Thompson, nephews Brett, Taylor, and Jack Baldschun, 6 grand nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Laura Baldschun. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "in memory of Dave Baldschun" to Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California (https://give.soka.edu). The Alpha Society, Inc. 818-972-9194


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 31, 2020.
