April 4, 1927 - February 28, 2019 David B. Osborn of Burbank, CA passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born in East Lansing, MI. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from University of MI and an MS from Western Michigan State. He was very active in railroad clubs in his early years and later, in sailing clubs, He held various volunteer positions in each of these endeavors and was well known in the Southern California sailing community. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Alice (Dechert). He also survived by daughters, Kathleen Joy (Chuck) Russell and Carol (Rich) Atlas and grandsons, Adam, Daniel and Jake. There are no services pending at this time but contributions can be made to the in Dave's name. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019