David Dalsass

David Dalsass Obituary
May 9, 1941 - July 21, 2019 David Dalsass loved God, his family (Suzanne, three children & four grandaughters), music, & teaching. His love of music began with his study of accordion, piano, and organ. A Culver City High graduate, he went on the earn his B.A. drgree and his Teaching Credential from UCLA while continuing his organ studies. He taught Music at Columbus Jr. High (1964-1983) and at Chatsworth High (1983-2002) where he directed the "Inspirations" choral group. He was also a church organist for 56 years. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran (Chase & Winnetka Ave.) on Aug. 31st at noon.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
