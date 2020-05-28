July 5, 1937 - May 17, 2020 Dave Robbie, 82, of Simi Valley CA, passed away suddenly May 17, 2020, He was born July 5, 1937 to Viva and Lloyd Robbie in Aitkin Minnesota. Dave graduated from San Fernando High in 1956. Immediately after High School he enlisted in the Army and served 3 yrs. He was stationed in Japan. While in Japan he met and married Toshiko. They came back to the U.S. to live and raise a family. They were married 32 years until her death. Four years later in 1995 he found love again and married Kinue. Dave is survived by, his wife Kinue, daughter Donna Harper, sister Diane (husband Vince) Salas, step daughter Julia (husband Charles) Hamilton. Grandchildren; Kyle Hamilton, Charlie Harper and Corrina Harper. Nieces Marty Salas, Debbie Salas and nephew David Salas. He was predeceased in death by his parents Lloyd and Viva Robbie, sister Donna Rae Robbie, son Dirk Robbie and wife Toshiko Robbie. Dave was a plaster foreman in the studios for 35 years where he worked on many popular movies. Back to the Future, Jurassic Park & Water World just to mention a few. In retirement he enjoyed his vegetable garden and traveling. His biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He took great joy in watching his granddaughter Corrina practice gymnastics and was her biggest fan. Services are scheduled Thursday, May 28, 2020 11:00 am at Eternal Valley, Newhall, CA. Due to current circumstances service will be private. Donations can be made to Autism Speaks or Autism Society as Dave was an autism advocate. Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary 661-259-0800





