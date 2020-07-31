Thelma Di Bianca Thelma Di Bianca age 95 passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 and has gone to be home with the Lord. She was a Devout Born Again Christian and a long time member of Women's Aglow. She is survived by her daughter Rosalie Straughan, son Salvator Di Bianca, daughter Paula Di Bianca, many nieces and nephews, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete Di Bianca, and her sons Gaetano Di Bianca and Anthony Di Bianca. She will be deeply missed by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store