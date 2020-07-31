1/1
Di Bianca Thelma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Di's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Di Bianca Thelma Di Bianca age 95 passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 and has gone to be home with the Lord. She was a Devout Born Again Christian and a long time member of Women's Aglow. She is survived by her daughter Rosalie Straughan, son Salvator Di Bianca, daughter Paula Di Bianca, many nieces and nephews, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete Di Bianca, and her sons Gaetano Di Bianca and Anthony Di Bianca. She will be deeply missed by all.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Los Angeles Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved