May 1, 1930 - March 10, 2019 Dolores Abrams passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Four Seasons Rehabilitations and Wellness Center. Born on May 1, 1930 in Philadelphia to Samuel and Stella Abrams. She was the oldest of three siblings, her sister Marcia and she survived by her brother Dr. Jeffery Abrams of Seattle Washington. Dolores was a singer with the USO in the late 1940's and 1950's, she sang with the Paul Whiteman Band and was a Navy Wave in the 1950's. Dolores moved to Las Angeles around 1965 and joined by her sister Marcia shorty after who has since passed. Dolores worked at Lockheed and then for Lenard Vine CPA as a bookkeeper still working a couple days a week at age of 84 when she retired. Her exteme passion for the love of animals, always having 3 or 4 dogs and cats, always putting out food for a stray cat in the neighborhood. Dolores lived the California dream with regular contacts in the Hollywood Scene. She was a great conversationalist, full of life, fun and amazing stores of her adventures. Her smile lite up a room. Services will be held in her honor this Sunday March 17, 10:30am at Temple Beth Hillel located at 12326 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA 91607.