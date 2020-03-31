|
Dolores Ann Wadyka Smith-Meeker of Burbank, California, passed away on March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. Dolores was born in Stamford Connecticut on Dec. 1, 1930 to Steven and Phyliss Wadyka. After graduating in 1948 from Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford, she married Kenneth Smith, also from Stamford. In 1959 they moved to Southern California. After her first husband, Kenneth Smith passed away in 1988, Dolores married William (Bill) Meeker in 1993. During their golden years Dolores and Bill enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, taking trips to the Bahamas and doing a little gambling in Las Vegas. Dolores was very giving and supportive and was certainly the matriarch of the Smith family. She enjoyed having family gathering, especially during the holidays. If she was your friend, you had a friend for life. After her second husband passed away in 2010 Dolores slowed down a bit. She enjoyed reading books, watching old movies and Seinfeld reruns. Dolores is survived by her 4 daughters, Debra Smith Parker and her spouse Michael, Pamela Smith and her spouse William, Melissa Toth and her spouse Neal and Aimee McDaniels and her spouse David. Dolores had 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She preceded in death by her 2 spouses Kenneth Smith and William Meeker, her parents Steven and Phyliss Wadyka and brother Steven (Jack) Wadyka. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. The Smith family wishes to thank The Heights Retirement Home in Burbank, CA for the compassionate dedicated service given to our mother over the past few years.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020