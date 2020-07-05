1/1
Donna June Michalski
9/03/28 - 7/07/19 Born Sept. 3, 1928 in Elgin Il. (suburb of Chicago) to Charles and Madge Fye. Moved to Los Angeles/Hollywood at age of 13. Attended John Marshall High School. Donna always wanted to be an artist and a painter and she was. She also studied piano and voice. She attended L.A. City College and Woodbury College. She met my father, James Michalski at Woodbury. Married in 1952 and lived in W. Los Angeles prior to moving to the San Fernando Valley. Donna had many talents especially for organizing and designing, had been involved in commercial art. She worked for Ralph's grocery store after her husband became disabled. Donna was a strong believer in the Bible. Donna had two children, Nina and William (deceased) and two grandchildren, Stephanie and James. She spent almost 60 yrs in West Hills (formerly part of Canoga Park). I love you Mom and miss you beyond belief. I am glad you did not hang around to see the current condition of the world. Donna's funeral has already taken place last July at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood, CA. She is buried next to her husband James.


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

