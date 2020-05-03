March 12, 1929 - April 8, 2020 On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Doris Mae (Hoff) Novo Gradac, 91, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in Canyon Country, Calif., surrounded by her husband Thomas of 60 years, and her children. Born in Kane, Ill., Doris married Harold Albert Reif in 1947, and lived in Independence, Missouri in the late fifties. He preceded her in death April, 1959. She later married Thomas Matthew Novo Gradac and they moved to Los Angeles, Calif. Doris is survived by her husband, and by her seven children, Charles (Mava) Reif, Harold (Debbie) Reif, Bonnie (Carolyn) Reif, Toni Novo Gradac, Michael (Barbara) Novogradac, Kelley (Tim) Stewart, and John (Tracy) Novo Gradac, and by her 41 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother is now with the Lord, her parents, her siblings, and her many, many friends, as she awaits for all of us to finally come home. A memorial service is being planned and will be held in June or July. Inquiries may be sent to kelley.stewart@yahoo.com Condolences may be mailed to: Tom Novo Gradac, c/o Harold Reif, 27300 Eaglehelm Dr., Canyon Country, CA 91387 Memorial donations in memory of Doris may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or at www.dav.org/donate
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 3, 2020.