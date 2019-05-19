Dorothy M. Rennpferd, 94 passed away on 12 May 2019 (Mother's Day) in Chatsworth, California. Dorothy loved life and had a magnetic personality. She was very active up until the very end. She met many people every day and established numerous friendships along the way. Dorothy had a career with LAUSD for more the 30yrs. She loved her job and in 1992 she retired as an Administrative Assistant at Chatsworth High School . For many years she was very active in her church; Faith Lutheran, where she volunteered her time and served as the Chief Financial Officer. She also was an active member of Ladies Auxiliary with the VFW Post 2805, where she enjoyed many occasions with friends. Dorothy's true passion was traveling. She was very fortunate to travel to all 52 states and different parts of the world with her husband of 53yrs Herbert J. Rennpferd who passed in January 2000. She continued her travels after Herbert's passing, accompanied by family members to many destinations. Dorothy is survived by her sons Keith (wife Debbi), Gary, and her grandchildren Katrina, Jacob, Gabriel, Trinity, along with an extended family and lifelong friends. Celebration of her life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at 10:00, 24 May 2019 followed by a burial at Oakwood cemetery in Chatsworth, California. Arrangements are under the directions of Bastian, Perrott and Oswald Mortuary Northridge, CA Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary