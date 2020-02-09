Home

Douglas Babe Landress

August 17, 1957 - Dec. 9, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce Doug's passing. He was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, graduated from Cleveland High and attended Pierce College. He lived and worked in the Santa Clarita Valley. Doug fought brain cancer courageously for four years. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to all. We will miss his infectious laugh and big smile. He was kind-hearted, generous, industrious and always willing to lend a helping hand. Doug leaves behind our Mom, Betty, brothers: Dave and Steve (Cheryl), sisters: Stella, Sally (Larry) and Debbie and many other beloved family members and dear friends. Today we know Doug is in Heaven because he knew our Lord Jesus as his Savior. One day we will see Doug and our Dad, Collier again. We know Doug would say BELIEVE in Jesus. He wants to see you again. John 3:16
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
