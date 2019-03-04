|
Dec. 21, 1921 - Feb. 7, 2019 We mourn the death of our beloved dad, grandpa and brother. He passed away in his sleep on February 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Santa Paula, California in 1921 and raised in the San Fernando Valley. He joined the CHP in 1955 becoming the third Hispanic officer to join the department. Prior to joining the CHP Sergeant Prieto served in the United States Marine corps and then worked for the San Fernando Police Department. He is survived by his retired LAPD beloved brother, Pete Prieto, his loving son Ed Prieto Jr. retired Sheriff of Yolo County, daughter in law Ramona Prieto, daughters Kimberlee Prieto and Yolanda Christenson, along with 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild plus many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral, March 9, 2018 - 10:am Mass - San Fernando Rey de Espana Church at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. 11160 Stranwood Avenue, Mission Hills, 91345. Graveside services to follow.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019