Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St Paschel Babylon Catholic Church
155E Janns Road
Thousand Oaks, CA
July, 25, 1927 - Nov. 14, 2019 Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the tenth of 12 children born to Joseph and Helen Gregor. In 1948, she married Albert F. Hribar in Cleveland, OH. After moving to California, she lived the majority of her life in Van Nuys, CA. She moved to Santa Rosa, CA after retirement and spent her time enjoying her grandchildren. Ethel was preceded in death by 10 of her siblings and her grandson Matthew Ochoa. She is survived by her children Bernard Hribar, Karen Hribar, Janice Cho and Ellen Poulos. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Tuesday, November 19, at 10:30 am at St Paschel Babylon Catholic Church, 155E Janns Road, Thousand Oaks, CA.
