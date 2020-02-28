|
Harvey Evans Dlugatch Harvey Evans Dlugatch passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. His wife, Muriel Dlugatch; brother Norm Dlugatch; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive Harvey. He is predeceased by his father, Irving and his mother Helen. Harvey was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 6, 1939 to Israel Irving Dlugatch and Helen Rosenberg Dlugatch. He graduated from the University of Pacific Dental School, along with the Glendale School of Law and worked both as a dentist as well as a lawyer. On October 9, 1976, he married his sweetie pie, Muriel. In his spare time you could find Harvey flying his airplane or heading up to Idaho for some skiing or snowmobiling. He enjoyed raising, breeding and showing chickens. Harvey was a talented woodworker and you can find many of his pieces in their home. He was a child at heart and loved anything sweet. You could always count on him to make you laugh with one of his jokes, or make you smile with his kindness. Harvey was a devoted husband, loving father and always looked for ways to spoil his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 29, 2020 at Gates, Kingsley & Gates Praiswater Mortuary, 6909 Canoga Avenue, Canoga Park California.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020