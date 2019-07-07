Home

9/15/1949 - 6/20/2019 Evelyn passed away on June 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar, and is survived by a daughter, E.M. (Mike) Rodewald, and two grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 15520 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: CPAF (https://nurturingchange.org/) or The Nature Conservancy (https://www.nature.org)
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 7, 2019
