June 24, 1925 - September 24, 2019 Florence Rhein, age 94, of Thousand Oaks, CA, formerly of Chicago, Il, passed away September 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Symon; parents Bessie and Jacob Colner, brother William Colner and sister-in-law Bernice Colner. She is survived by children Jamie Tsitouras, Erica Rhein, Kevin (Nancy) Rhein, Betsy Stiger; grandchildren Jennifer, Julie and David Rhein, Diomedes Tsitouras, Jeremiah, Jacob, and Zachariah Stiger. Flo was a sweet woman with a sunny disposition and great sense of humor who always had a smile and kind word for everyone. Special thanks to the staffs of Atria Grand Oaks, 1 Heart Caregiver Services and Oakhurst Hospice for their skilled and compassionate care. Funeral service 10 am FRIDAY, September 27, 2019, Pierce Brothers in Westlake Village, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Temple Adat Elohim, 2420 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. Gathering of friends 5pm Friday at Atria Grand Oaks, 2177 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks. Pierce Brothers Westlake Village (818) 889-0902
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019