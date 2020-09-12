Francine S Turchin (1924-2020) loving wife of Edward (1921-1997). Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother. A woman ahead of her time. Member of Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church located in Canoga Park for over fifty-seven years. Co-owner of Ed's Pill Box, a pharmacy founded by Edward. Active for many years with the League of Woman Voters. She was an avid Lakers fan. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Truly a life well lived! A Memorial Service will be held at Emerson UUC at a later date due to the Pandemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store