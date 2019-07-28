|
|
7/25/1927 - 4/28/2019 George Albert Sopp, born July 25,1927, died April 28, 2019. He was the first child of George and Dollie Sopp and was raised in Los Angeles with his sister Sharon. He was active in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. In 1945 George enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Alaska as an Electrical Technician. After honorable discharge he earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Mechanical Engineering from USC, 1953, 1955. George was hired at North American Aviation, Propulsion Division in 1954 and retired as a charter member of Rocketdyne after 38 years. He worked on the development of rocket engines and manned space flight vehicles. He contributed to the space exploration programs and received awards and recognition from engineering societies, NASA and various programs at Rocketdyne. George was a member of the San Fernando Presbytery and served as Elder and Deacon. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies. He is survived by his wife Margie of 67 years, four children, and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by their daughter, Jannis. George was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Washington. A memorial service will be August 3, 2019 at 2pm at the Canoga Park Presbyterian Church; 22103 Vanowen St, Canoga Park, CA. Donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E 8th St, Port Angeles, WA 98362.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 28, 2019