|
|
11/11/1927 - 11/20/2019 Was born in Wisconsin but grew up on a farm in Minnesota. She came to California with her cousins and later married Robert B. Ford on April 11, 1953. She worked diligently as a housewife raising her children, then worked for the next 25 years taking wonderful care of young children as a Teacher's Aid at Haddon Ave Elementary School. Gertrude lovingly spent time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren: reading, playing board games, completing jigsaw puzzles, and cooking and baking. She also loved to garden and would usually share delicious baked goods using foods she grew herself. In her later years, she would enjoy watching Jeopardy on TV with whomever was with her at that time. Gertie will be forever missed but will remain in every heart she touched. Gertrude passed away at age 92 and is survived by her four children: Robert, Paul, Carl, and Janet, her seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Eternal Valley Memorial Park Funeral Arranger: Anthony Zilobaf Anthony.zilobaf@dignitymemorial.com
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019