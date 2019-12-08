|
Gina Marie (Celello-Hofstatter) Craig, 55 of Reseda, CA, died on October 23rd, 2019 at the UCLA Medical Center in Westwood. Born on June 30, 1964, to Barbara (Gillette) and William Celello, Sr., Gina is survived by two older brothers, William, Jr., and John, a daughter Sierra and son Nicholas. Gina attended parochial schools, Our Lady of Peace and Louisville High, and Pierce College. Her first desire was to become a Veterinarian, but her sensitivity with handling wounded and sick animals caused her to change her profession to bookeeping/accounting and office management. Her favorite creative hobbies were making jewelry and involvement in music. Being compassionate, she often volunteered to help others in need. In 1987, Gina moved to Santa Barbara, where she met Dave Hofstatter. They married in January of 1993, and would have two children, Sierra Rose and Nicholas Jon. Gina and Dave divorced in 2006, but maintaining a mutual friendship, co-parented their children. In 2015, Gina returned to Northridge, where she met Ron Craig. Their compatibility led them to marry in November of 2017. Having a desire to see the Northern Lights, they honeymooned in Iceland, followed by a visit to a Caribbean Island. Fond of sports, they attended Dodger games, followed Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Kings. Music concerts were also a favorite pastime. Family, friends and music continued to be of ultimate importance in Gina's life until the deterioration of her health would cause her death. A Memorial Mass was held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Northridge, CA; a large gathering at the home of a friend followed.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019