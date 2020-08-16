1/1
Guy Miller
May 16, 1929 - Aug. 13, 2020 Guy Morton Miller, age 91, formerly of Winnetka, CA, passed away in Boise, Idaho on August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Miller. Guy was a US Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War, and a journeyman plumber with the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union, Local 761, for 38 years. He was a former member of the Reseda YMCA Ys-Men's service organization, and was honored for 50+ years as a Lifetime Athletics Booster at Los Angeles Baptist High School (now Heritage Christian). Internment at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements handled by Bowman Funeral Parlor, Boise, Idaho. www.bowmanfuneral.com Bowman Funeral Parlor 208-853-3131 www.bowmanfuneral.com


Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
