Guy Miller

May 16, 1929 - Aug. 13, 2020 Guy Morton Miller, age 91, formerly of Winnetka, CA, passed away in Boise, Idaho on August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Miller. Guy was a US Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War, and a journeyman plumber with the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union, Local 761, for 38 years. He was a former member of the Reseda YMCA Ys-Men's service organization, and was honored for 50+ years as a Lifetime Athletics Booster at Los Angeles Baptist High School (now Heritage Christian). Internment at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements handled by Bowman Funeral Parlor, Boise, Idaho. www.bowmanfuneral.com
