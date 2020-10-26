1/
Harry O. Jacobsen
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Harry O. Jacobsen passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's & Lewy Body Disease. Born in Hollywood, CA on January 6, 1958. Preceded in death by his father Hans Peter Jacobsen, mother Gertrude (Trudie) Zabala and brother Ty Jacobsen. Harry is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Meghan, son Jake and granddaughter Taylor. Also survived by his stepfather Roberto Zabala and sister Grace Jacobsen. A Celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Neptune Society, 8544 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89128

Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Oct. 26, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Linda and family we love you. Remember Harry with fond happy memories. Eternal rest granted O Lord and perpetual light shine upon him in peace. Prayers for your family. Ohio Mom
Bernadine Irwin
Family
October 25, 2020
Harry was loved by all, he had a heart of gold, he will be truly missed , my heart is crying
Love you Haggy Lulu
Stewart Holtfreter
Family
