Harry O. Jacobsen passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's & Lewy Body Disease. Born in Hollywood, CA on January 6, 1958. Preceded in death by his father Hans Peter Jacobsen, mother Gertrude (Trudie) Zabala and brother Ty Jacobsen. Harry is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Meghan, son Jake and granddaughter Taylor. Also survived by his stepfather Roberto Zabala and sister Grace Jacobsen. A Celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021.

Neptune Society, 8544 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89128

