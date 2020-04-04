|
Henry (Hank) Cook November 30,1939 - February 23, 2020 Henry (Hank) Cook, a proud Marine, and a longtime resident of both the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita, died suddenly on February 23, 2020. Hank was a Mason, a Shriner and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was an avid sporting clay, skeet and trap shooter as well as upland game hunter. A supporting member of the VFW as well as the Moose Lodge, Hank was always an eager volunteer for any project. Outgoing, perpetually smiling and cheerful, he offered his help, advice and opinions freely. Hank and his wife, Gail, were embarking on a new chapter in life, setting up a home in Henderson, Nevada. While Gail continued to work for Facey Medical Foundation in Mission Hills and commute to Nevada on week-ends, Hank was readying their new home. Due to the recent restrictions on gatherings, a memorial celebration will be planned for a future date at Oak Tree Gun Club in Santa Clarita. A donation to Ronald McDonald House or any charity or veterans organization of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020