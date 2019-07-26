|
Oct. 9, 1925 - July 17, 2019 Herminio "Mickey" Montenegro, 93, of Burbank, California, passed away on July 17, 2019 in his home after a long battle of cancer. Mickey was born in Costa Rica on October 9, 1925. He married his wife, Jeannette in 1952; together they moved to Southern California in 1963 with their three children. He had an amazing green thumb enjoyed spending time in the garden; even more so, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends dancing and socializing creating memories. Mickey is survived by his wife, Jeannette; daughters, Jenny Mattox and Martiza (Gregory) Smith; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, William; son-in-law, Charlie; and grandchildren, Ray and Abel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00pm at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601, followed by a public burial.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on July 26, 2019