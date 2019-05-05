February 11, 1936 - April 19, 2019 Hugh Lemoyne Yoho, 83, of Shadow Hills, CA passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. He joins his wife, Sharon Yoho, of over 50 years, who passed 2 1/2 months prior. He was born on February 11, 1936 in New Martinsville, WV to Glenn and Maxine (Parsons) Yoho. Shortly after his birth he had to be evacuated from the hospital's second floor in a row boat due to the great Ohio River Flood of 1936. This short but daring time on the water was likely the spark for his service in the Navy. In 1954 he entered the University of South Carolina (The USC) School of Engineering with Navy Scholarship (NROTC). After a distinguished naval career, culminating in his assignment as a Lieutenant within the underground nuclear testing program, he accepted a position with the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering where he continued as a civil engineer for 32 years. As a faithful husband, an adventurous and loving father, and an involved community member, he climbed Mt. Whitney, jumped from a plane, chased tornadoes with David in the Midwest, drove Karin all over California watching her play volleyball, found passion in genealogy and cooking, held various positions at the American Legion Post 520, in Sun Valley, was Boys' State Chairman, loved classical Spanish guitar, country music and anything West Virginia. Most of all, he loved his entire family, friends, reading any book he could get his hands on, and the beauty of nature. Surviving children are Karin (Dan) Christopher, David (Carmen) Yoho and Jeani Yoho; eight grandchildren, Julia, Ellie, Brandon, Lucas, Kendra, Joshua, Sasha and Katrina; sister-in-law Kandy Trubey and his niece and nephew, Erin and Erik Trubey. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, and parents. A service to celebrate his life will be held on July 20th, 11am-3pm at the Angeles National Golf Club, 9401 Foothill Blvd, Sunland-Tujunga, CA. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary