Nov. 18, 1956 - Apr. 13, 2019 Janice Marie (Blaskovich) Broman, age 62 of Chatsworth, CA, passed away on April 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. She was born on November 18, 1956, and raised in Highland, IN, until moving to California in 1976 with her parents to attend college and be near her sister and family. Jan lived in Chatsworth for 42 years. During her career, she worked at Infinity and Harman Kardon in the San Fernando Valley. Jan played softball and basketball in her youth, and her lifelong love of sports transferred into a fervent passion for attending a variety of sporting events, most often LA Lakers and Dodgers games. Jan was also a fan of sports cars, traveling, fresh flowers, red lipgloss, and brightly colored athletic shoes. She had a generous nature, a kind heart, and loved spending time with family and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her parents George and Helen Blaskovich and sister Judy Butala, former wife of Tony Butala of the vocal group The Lettermen. She is survived by her nephew Anthony Butala (wife Stephanie, children Brooks & Natalie), niece Rebecca Butala How (husband Harry, son Kory), niece Lisa Butala Zabaldo (husband John, children Jocelyn & Jacob), niece Regina Butala, and longtime partner of 17 years Richard Carieri (son Joe, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Emily & Ryan). A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth, CA, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents and sister. November 18, 1956 ~ April 13, 2019 Rose Family Funeral Home Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary