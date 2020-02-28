|
December 12, 1921 - February 22, 2020 Jean was born in the Bronx NY and passed away in Van Nuys CA. She served in the US Navy from April of 1944 to November of 1945. She received a special invitation to the USS Bon Homme Richard Air Craft Carrier (CV-31) enlistment and sold US Warbonds in Manhattan Times Square. Jean worked as a secretary at various schools for the Los Angeles Unified School District. She served as quarter Master at Jewish War Veterans Post 603 and belonged to Disabled Americans and did various voluteer work. She is survived by her husband Seymour Bloom. Her services will be held February 28, 2020 at Mount Sinai Cemetery Hollywood Hills at 12:30 pm.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020