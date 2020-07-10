Feb. 22, 1931 - Jun. 26, 2020 In loving memory of our devoted mother and grandmother, Jean Laurie McIntosh Morgan, who passed away at her home in Altadena, CA on June 26, 2020, at the age of 89, from natural causes. Jean Laurie McIntosh Morgan was born on February 22, 1931, in Dearborn, Michigan, daughter of Gordon Grant McIntosh and Annie Eloise Laurie McIntosh, and sister to Janet McIntosh. During World War II she tended a victory garden. When she was little she loved to play with her dollhouses and to ice skate in the winter. Jean was a gifted elementary school teacher for several years. While earning a masters degree from the University of Michigan, she met and married James John Morgan. Then they started a family, and following James' academic career, lived in Champaign-Urbana, IL, Boston, MA, Gainesville, FL, and finally settling in Altadena, CA. She was a dedicated mother to her six children and a doting grandmother and great grandmother to thirteen children. She was a beautiful songstress, on occasion performing in light opera. She loved to dance and was an avid explorer of the spiritual and healing arts, studying with masters in various modalities, and journeying to Mexico, Peru, England, and Egypt in her explorations. Jean Morgan is survived by her husband James John Morgan, and her six children Jenny Tumas, Johanna Morgan, Eve Fletcher, Michael Joseph Morgan, Martha Morgan, and Sarah Morgan-Arnold. She has ten grandchildren, Aistis, Aidan, Aelwyn, Zoe, Eliah, Sidra, Morgan, Avery, Emily, and Theo, and three great-grandchildren, Audra, Alden, and Betty. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





