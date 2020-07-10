1/1
Jean Laurie McIntosh Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feb. 22, 1931 - Jun. 26, 2020 In loving memory of our devoted mother and grandmother, Jean Laurie McIntosh Morgan, who passed away at her home in Altadena, CA on June 26, 2020, at the age of 89, from natural causes. Jean Laurie McIntosh Morgan was born on February 22, 1931, in Dearborn, Michigan, daughter of Gordon Grant McIntosh and Annie Eloise Laurie McIntosh, and sister to Janet McIntosh. During World War II she tended a victory garden. When she was little she loved to play with her dollhouses and to ice skate in the winter. Jean was a gifted elementary school teacher for several years. While earning a masters degree from the University of Michigan, she met and married James John Morgan. Then they started a family, and following James' academic career, lived in Champaign-Urbana, IL, Boston, MA, Gainesville, FL, and finally settling in Altadena, CA. She was a dedicated mother to her six children and a doting grandmother and great grandmother to thirteen children. She was a beautiful songstress, on occasion performing in light opera. She loved to dance and was an avid explorer of the spiritual and healing arts, studying with masters in various modalities, and journeying to Mexico, Peru, England, and Egypt in her explorations. Jean Morgan is survived by her husband James John Morgan, and her six children Jenny Tumas, Johanna Morgan, Eve Fletcher, Michael Joseph Morgan, Martha Morgan, and Sarah Morgan-Arnold. She has ten grandchildren, Aistis, Aidan, Aelwyn, Zoe, Eliah, Sidra, Morgan, Avery, Emily, and Theo, and three great-grandchildren, Audra, Alden, and Betty. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Los Angeles Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved