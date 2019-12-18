|
3/14/26 - 12/8/19 Jean Spehar, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on December 8th 2019 at 8:55 a.m. A wonderful mother of five who was generous, loving, talented, selfless and faithful to the Lord. Jean is survived by: Daughters: Susan Yetter of Grants Pass, OR; Karen Carrillo of Santa Paula; Sons: Larry Spehar of Santa Clarita and Mark Spehar of Idyllwild. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Spehar and oldest son, Michael Spehar. 12/18/19 Mortuary Vigil at 7pm 12/19/19 10am Services at St. Bridget of Sweden Church Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary 11160 Stranwood Ave. Mission Hills, CA 91345
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019