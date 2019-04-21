|
10/31/1927 - 04/16/2019 Jeanne Balkin Jeanne Lois Perlmutter Balkin, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born October 31, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Sam and Sarah Perlmutter. Jeanne was reared and educated in Los Angeles, California. She married Daniel Philip Balkin. Jeanne operated Gilbert Stone Enterprises, a wholesale gift shop supply company in Sherman Oaks, CA. She loved ballet dancing. She was loved and will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughter Lynda Ann DuPuis, son Mark Paul Balkin (Jennifer), grandchildren Sarah Jean Balkin and Samuel William Balkin and her sister Charlotte Levitt. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Marilyn Schoncite. Graveside Services and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills California. Arrangements under the direction of Deco Familia Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary 801-292-5555 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, UT. 84010
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019