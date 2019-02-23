Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer Hart Obituary
07/30/1939 - 01/31/2019 WE SIT BETTER owner of 45 yrs, passed away after an 8 month fight with cancer. She is survived by 2 sons, Rocky and Michael Hart, 2 grandsons, Talon and Brock Hart and granddaughter Kaitlin Hart, 1 brother and 4 sisters. She was an active gardener at Salad Bowl Garden Club, and on HOA Board many years at Continental Village, Granada Hills, CA. Ashes will be sprinkled at sea. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. Neptune Society, Sherman Oaks, CA WL00190640-image-1.jpg
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.