|
|
07/30/1939 - 01/31/2019 WE SIT BETTER owner of 45 yrs, passed away after an 8 month fight with cancer. She is survived by 2 sons, Rocky and Michael Hart, 2 grandsons, Talon and Brock Hart and granddaughter Kaitlin Hart, 1 brother and 4 sisters. She was an active gardener at Salad Bowl Garden Club, and on HOA Board many years at Continental Village, Granada Hills, CA. Ashes will be sprinkled at sea. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/ladailynews. Neptune Society, Sherman Oaks, CA WL00190640-image-1.jpg
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019