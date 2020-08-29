1/1
Mar. 21, 1978 - Aug. 19, 2020 Our beloved Jeremy Redford passed away on August 19th at the age of 42 at his home located in Santa Maria, Ca after battling a long term illness. He was a beloved husband, son, grandson, and brother. He was born in Panorama City, Ca on March 21, 1978 and grew up in Santa Clarita, Ca. He graduated from Canyon High School where he was a member of the ROTC. While growing up he was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 57 and earned the rank of an Eagle Scout. Jeremy devoted his life to working with animals as a vet technician for several years in the San Fernando Valley before working for the Santa Barbara County animal control in Santa Maria. His passions included fishing, camping, cooking, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. When around his loved ones he greatly enjoyed cooking gourmet meals. Jeremy was a loving, compassionate and caring person with warm embracing arms. Furthermore, he always tried to make those around him smile and laugh. He is survived by his wife Donna, his grandmother Nancy, sisters Audrey and Sara-jane and his mother Christine and father Jim. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jeremy's name to the Santa Barbara County Animal Control in Santa Maria. A memorial is to be arranged at a later date; please contact the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary at 805-922-8463 or Christine Shepard at cshepard001@att.net. Dudley Hoffman Mortuary 1003 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria Ca 93454 (805) 922-8463


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dudley-Hoffman Mort, Crematory & Memory Gardens
1003 E Stowell Rd
Santa Maria, CA 93454
(805) 922-8463
