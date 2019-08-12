|
05/11/1964 - 08/03/2019 Jill Imperiale passed away unexpectedly on Saturday August 3rd. Jill was born in Redwood City to Dick and Judy Imperiale. She attended Henry Ford Elementary School, Kennedy Jr. High School and Sequoia High School. While at Sequoia, Jill was an active member of the Future Business Leaders Of America, a cheerleader, and a member of the Sequoia Players Drama Club, starring in several plays. She was Senior Class President and the Class of 1982 Valedictorian. Jill was a Past Worthy Advisor and holder of the Grand Cross Of Color for Redwood City Assembly #16 Order of the Rainbow for Girls and a member of Jobs Daughters Bethel #170. Jill attended San Diego State University graduating in 1987. Education was very important to her. She became an elementary school teacher and in 2001 she returned to school and obtained her Masters Degree in Education. At the time of her passing she was a beloved Principal at Gridley Street Elementary in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Jill married Bill Bowden, another sports junkie, in 1993. She loved her San Francisco Giants and was one of Bruce Springsteen's biggest fans. Jill is survived by her husband Bill Bowden and their dog Buster, her parents Dick and Judy Imperiale and her brothers Richard and Salad. She was loved by many and will be forever missed. A memorial service is being planned for Sunday 8/25. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jrdf.org or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.ASPCA.org.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019