August 2, 1930 - November 25, 2020 Joan Osborn formerly of Burbank, CA passed away on November 25, 2020. She was originally from Saline, MI where she learned her trade as an X-ray technician. She later transferred that knowledge into becoming a CT Technician. She was extremely active in many social and service organizations including Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the San Fernando Valley Yacht Club. She also participated in numerous craft classes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, David B. Osborn. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Chuck) Russell and Carol (Rich) Atlas, and grandsons, Adam, Daniel and Jake. No services are pending at this time.





