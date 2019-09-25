|
|
Jan. 26, 1930 - Sept. 19, 2019 Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother left us on September 19, 2019 at the age of 89, while holding the hand of her husband Thomas Myles McConville. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 3, 2019. Joan emigrated to Southern California with Tom in 1958 from Portadown, County of Armagh, Northern Ireland and remained in the Los Angeles area her entire life. She arrived with two small children, Michael and Brenda, who were later joined by siblings Maura, Daniel, Eileen and Thomas. Joan spent the next twenty-five years being a loving wife and caring mother. Once her children were established in their respective careers, Joan worked as a retail clerk for many years. She never learned to drive. Joan was known for her quiet manner and kindness. Those who knew her commonly referred to her as "a saint" because of her patience and refusal to speak poorly about others. She lived and practiced her faith and we know that she has gone home to be with her Creator. She is survived by her husband Tom, son Michael (Mary), daughter Brenda, daughter Maura, son Daniel (Nellie), daughter Eileen, son Thomas (Celestine), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Rosary and Visitation will occur on Friday September 27, 2019 between 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will occur on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All services will take place at Poverello of Assisi Retreat Center located at 1519 Woodworth Street, San Fernando, CA. 91340(near the intersection of Rinaldi and Laurel Canyon). A Celebration of Life will take place after the services at The Odyssey, 15600 Odyssey Drive, Granada Hills, CA 91344.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019